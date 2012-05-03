版本:
New Issue-Korea Western Power sells $500 mln notes

May 3 Korea Western Power Co Ltd on
Thursday sold $500 million of notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBS were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: KOREA WESTERN POWER CO LTD 	
	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.125 PCT   MATURITY    05/10/2017   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.798   FIRST PAY   11/10/2017 	
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 3.169 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/10/2012   	
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 235 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

