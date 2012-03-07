UPDATE 1-Korn Ferry 3rd-qtr misses estimates; outlook weak

* Q3 adj EPS $0.26 vs est $0.30

* Sees Q4 EPS $0.24-$0.30 vs est $0.31

* Shares down about 3 pct in aftermarket trade

March 7 Korn/Ferry International Inc posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by higher expenses, and the U.S. executive search company forecast fourth-quarter earnings below Wall Street expectations.

Korn/Ferry, which competes with Heidrick & Struggles International Inc, expects fourth-quarter earnings of 24 cents to 30 cents a share, excluding items.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 31 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter ended Jan. 31, the company earned $11.7 million, or 25 cents a share, down from $14 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 26 cents a share

Total revenue rose slightly to $194.6 million, from $194.1 million. Total operating expenses rose 3 percent to $178.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 30 cents a share, on revenue of $194.7 million.

Shares of the Los Angeles-based company were down nearly 3 percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $15.28 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.