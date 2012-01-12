版本:
Kosmos to explore for oil in Cameroon

YAOUNDE Jan 12 U.S.-based Kosmos Energy on Thursday signed an agreement with Cameroon's state oil company allowing it to explore for oil in the central African state's Fako block.

According to the contract, Kosmos will invest 9 billion CFA francs ($17.56 million to explore within the 1,289-square-kilometer block for six years.

The deal was signed by the vice president of Kosmos' Cameroon subsidiary Christopher Stone and National Hydrocarbons Corporation manager Adolphe Moudiki.

