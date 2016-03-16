Kosmos makes Mauritania gas find, to pursue LNG project

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAKAR, March 16 Kosmos Energy said on Wednesday it had made a fourth significant gas find in an offshore structure spanning Mauritania and Senegal and will seek to commercialise the resources by developing a "world scale" LNG project.
"Our Ahmeyim-2 appraisal well offshore Mauritania discovered a significant amount of gas and builds on our previous success in the basin, proving there's sufficient resource for a world-scale LNG development," said Thomas Golembeski, vice president of corporate communications. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Joe Bavier)
* Phillips 66 partners announces 5 percent increase in quarterly cash distribution
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.