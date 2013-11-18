RESEARCH ALERT-Kosmos Energy: Mizuho raises to buy

Nov 18 Kosmos Energy Ltd : * Mizuho raises to buy from neutral; raises price target to $14 from $11.50 For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA