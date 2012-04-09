UPDATE 1-Kosmos Energy receives oil exploration licenses in Mauritania

* Co will hold 90 pct stake in 3 exploration blocks

* Co sees drilling starting in 2014

April 9 Kosmos Energy Ltd said it signed three production-sharing contracts with the Government of Mauritania, allowing the company to explore oil offshore the North-western African country.

Kosmos will operate the three blocks with a 90 percent stake. Mauritania's national oil company, Societe Mauritanienne des Hydrocabures (SMH), will hold a 10 percent interest.

Bermuda-based Kosmos, backed by private equity firms Blackstone Group and Warburg Pincus, expects drilling to begin by 2014.

Kosmos, which is focused on drilling in Western Africa and South America, signed a deal with Cameroon's state oil company in January.

Shares of the company, which have gained 27 percent over the last six months, closed at $12.73 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.