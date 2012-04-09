UPDATE 1-Kosmos Energy receives oil exploration licenses in Mauritania

* Co will hold 90 pct stake in 3 exploration blocks
* Co sees drilling starting in 2014
April 9 Kosmos Energy Ltd said it signed
three production-sharing contracts with the Government of
Mauritania, allowing the company to explore oil offshore the
North-western African country.
Kosmos will operate the three blocks with a 90 percent
stake. Mauritania's national oil company, Societe Mauritanienne
des Hydrocabures (SMH), will hold a 10 percent interest.
Bermuda-based Kosmos, backed by private equity firms
Blackstone Group and Warburg Pincus, expects
drilling to begin by 2014.
Kosmos, which is focused on drilling in Western Africa and
South America, signed a deal with Cameroon's state oil company
in January.
Shares of the company, which have gained 27 percent over the
last six months, closed at $12.73 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Thursday.