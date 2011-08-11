UPDATE1-Kosmos Energy posts narrower third-qtr loss

Aug 11 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS.N) posted a narrower second-quarter net loss as funds from its initial public offering earlier this year helped the oil company further develop its assets.

The Dallas-based company has caught the attention of potential buyers eager to obtain its assets in Ghana, where Kosmos made one of the world's largest recent oil discoveries in 2007. [ID:nN11195478]

In May, the company said it had five exploration licenses in Ghana, Cameroon and Morocco and operates three of them.

For April-June, the company's net loss narrowed to $9.1 million, or 3 cents a share, from $32.5 million, last year.

Kosmos shares closed at $11.51 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore, Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)