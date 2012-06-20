版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 20日

Kosmos Energy ties up with Chevron for Suriname exploration

June 20 Kosmos Energy Ltd said it will give half of its interest in two exploration blocks offshore Suriname to Chevron Corp.

Kosmos will remain the operator of Blocks 42 and 45 until the end of the exploration.

