Kosmos Energy ties up with Chevron for Suriname exploration

BRIEF-Northern Vertex Q2 loss per share C$0.01
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
June 20 Kosmos Energy Ltd said it will give half of its interest in two exploration blocks offshore Suriname to Chevron Corp.
Kosmos will remain the operator of Blocks 42 and 45 until the end of the exploration.
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna
* Dermira prices $168.5 million public offering of common stock