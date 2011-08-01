Auto industry could lead U.S. economic recovery-survey

* Industry executives to hire more, spend more than other
sectors
* North American market most important, but China, others on
the rise
* More than half expect to make acquisitions in coming year
* Access to new markets, technologies and products driving
M&A
By Clare Baldwin
DETROIT, Aug. 1 The auto industry could lead an
economic recovery in the United States, according to a recent
survey by audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG.
Auto executives plan to do more hiring and more capital
spending than executives in any other sector in the next year,
according to the survey.
Sixty-two percent of auto executives said they expect to
hire people in the coming year, compared with an average of only
52 percent of executives across all sectors. Similarly, 71
percent of autos executives said they expect to increase their
capital spending in the coming year compared with an average of
59 percent of all executives.
Two years after the end of the U.S. recession, unemployment
remains above 9 percent, U.S. consumer confidence hit a near two
and a half-year low earlier this month and the U.S. government
reached a last-minute deal late Sunday to avoid a U.S. debt
crisis. All this has raised questions about the speed and
strength of a U.S. recovery.
The U.S. auto industry was hit hard during the financial
crisis, which saw both General Motors Co and Chrysler
seek bankruptcy protection and government bailouts. It was hit
again in March when an earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis in
Japan disrupted the supply chain.
While the sector is improving -- U.S. July auto sales are
expected to hit an annual rate of around 12 million vehicles, an
improvement over May and June -- that figure still lags the 17
million-plus number sold in 2000.
A full recovery could take years, but the next 12 months
could see an improvement, according to the survey.
Seventy-two percent of the autos executives surveyed said
they expect their revenue to increase in the coming year. North
America is still seen as the most important market, but more
revenue is expected to come from other markets including China
and South America. New models and products, acquisitions and
joint ventures are also expected to add to revenue.
Fifty-five percent of those surveyed expect to make an
acquisition in the coming year; 5 percent expect to sell. Access
to new markets, technologies and products is expected to drive
the M&A activity.
The auto sector survey, which included the responses of 100
autos executives, was conducted in June. KPMG is releasing the
results of its other sector surveys separately.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Matt Driskill)