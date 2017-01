Feb 16 KPMG said it had appointed Andrew Coles as its new head of pensions in the UK.

Coles has 25 years of experience in the pensions industry, most of which has been with KPMG. His career at the firm began in Birmingham before becoming a partner in the south region in 2006.

