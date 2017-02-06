版本:
MOVES-KPMG India names Arun Kumar as CEO

Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.

Kumar, elected for a five-year term, succeeds Richard Rekhy, who was the CEO for over four years.

Kumar was earlier the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service in the Obama administration.

Prior to that, he was on the KPMG US and KPMG Americas Boards during 2008-2013. (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
