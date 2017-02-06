MOVES-KPMG India names Arun Kumar as CEO

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
Kumar, elected for a five-year term, succeeds Richard Rekhy, who was the CEO for over four years.
Kumar was earlier the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service in the Obama administration.
Prior to that, he was on the KPMG US and KPMG Americas Boards during 2008-2013. (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.