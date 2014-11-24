版本:
MOVES-KPMG names Chadwick national tax leader for venture capital

Nov 24 Audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG appointed Francois Chadwick as national tax leader for the venture capital industry.

Chadwick has more than 20 years of experience in client servicing and is currently VC tax leader in the Bay Area business unit.

He is a member of the management committee in KPMG's San Francisco office and has worked in the firm's offices in the U.K., France and Hong Kong. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
