MOVES-KPMG names Chadwick national tax leader for venture capital

BRIEF-MAG Aerospace acquires Discovery Air Fire Services
* MAG Aerospace acquires Discovery Air Fire Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 24 Audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG appointed Francois Chadwick as national tax leader for the venture capital industry.
Chadwick has more than 20 years of experience in client servicing and is currently VC tax leader in the Bay Area business unit.
He is a member of the management committee in KPMG's San Francisco office and has worked in the firm's offices in the U.K., France and Hong Kong. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
* MAG Aerospace acquires Discovery Air Fire Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goodfellow reports its results for the three months ended February 28, 2017
* Humana-Realigned certain of its businesses for reporting segments; segments include retail,group and specialty,healthcare services,individual commercial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: