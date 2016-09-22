版本:
MOVES-KPMG appoints Sarah Willows as chief financial officer

Sept 22 Accounting and consulting firm KPMG appointed Sarah Willows as chief financial officer and head of operations, effective immediately.

Willows, who also joins the firm's executive committee, was previously head of energy for KPMG and starts the role after taking 14 months maternity leave. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

