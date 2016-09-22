MOVES-KPMG appoints Sarah Willows as chief financial officer

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Accounting and consulting firm KPMG appointed Sarah Willows as chief financial officer and head of operations, effective immediately.
Willows, who also joins the firm's executive committee, was previously head of energy for KPMG and starts the role after taking 14 months maternity leave. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.