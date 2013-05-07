Fannie Mae, KPMG agree to pay $153 mln to end shareholder lawsuit

May 7 Mortgage finance company Fannie Mae
and accounting firm KPMG have agreed to pay $153
million to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed by Ohio pension
funds and others accusing the companies of issuing false and
misleading financial reports, the Ohio attorney general said on
Tuesday.
The settlement would end litigation that began in 2004 and
requires approval from the judge overseeing the case, U.S.
District Judge Richard Leon in Washington, D.C.
The lawsuit claimed that Fannie Mae and its then-auditor,
KPMG, publicly issued materially false and misleading financial
reports that artificially inflated the price of Fannie Mae's
securities.
The class of plaintiffs includes purchasers of Fannie Mae
common stock for a period from April 2001 through December 2004.
Fannie Mae is "satisfied with the outcome and pleased to put
the matter behind us," its general counsel Bradley Lerman said
in a statement.
KPMG said in a statement that it is pleased that the
long-running litigation "relating to matters at Fannie Mae
occurring more than a decade ago," has been resolved and that
settlement to avoid protracted litigation was in the firm's best
interest.
The Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and the State
Teachers Retirement System of Ohio served as lead plaintiffs in
the case.
"The settlement brings closure to this matter and recovery
for our Ohio pension funds and class members," Ohio Attorney
General Mike DeWine said in a statement.
In April, US-controlled Fannie Mae posted a record $7.6
billion in quarterly earnings.
The case is In Re Fannie Mae Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 04-01639.