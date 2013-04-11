版本:
Ex-KPMG auditor to plead guilty, free on $150,000 bond -lawyer

LOS ANGELES, April 11 Scott London, the former senior auditor at KPMG in Los Angeles who was charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud, intends to plead guilty at his May 17 arraignment, his lawyer said on Thursday.

London, accused by U.S. authorities of passing non-public corporate information on five of KPMG's clients to a friend, remains free on a $150,000 bond but was ordered to surrender his passport, lawyer Harland Braun told reporters.
