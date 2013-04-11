Ex-KPMG auditor to plead guilty, free on $150,000 bond -lawyer

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
LOS ANGELES, April 11 Scott London, the former senior auditor at KPMG in Los Angeles who was charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud, intends to plead guilty at his May 17 arraignment, his lawyer said on Thursday.
London, accused by U.S. authorities of passing non-public corporate information on five of KPMG's clients to a friend, remains free on a $150,000 bond but was ordered to surrender his passport, lawyer Harland Braun told reporters.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.