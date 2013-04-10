UPDATE 1-FBI found KPMG auditor via golf buddy, his lawyer says

By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, April 10 A former KPMG senior audit
partner who resigned after admitting to passing on inside
information about corporate clients Herbalife Ltd and
Skechers USA Inc was betrayed by the golf partner he had
been tipping, the auditor's lawyer said.
The unidentified man led federal investigators to former
KPMG partner Scott I. London, after being approached by agents
with the FBI, said Harlan Braun, the lawyer representing London,
Wednesday.
The man, who allegedly received inside information on the
companies from London, is cooperating with federal
investigators, Braun said.
Braun said London had received money in exchange for his
inside tips. "It's a clearer case" in which both parties knew
they were violating insider trading laws, he noted. "This was a
pretty contained investigation."
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday,
London said he wasn't initially aware his friend was trading on
the information.
London left KPMG last week after admitting to
sharing non-public information about the nutritional products
group and footwear maker with a golfing buddy who used it to
trade stocks.
Braun said the recipient of the information, whose name he
declined to provide, first ran into trouble when the brokerage
firm he was using to make the trades got suspicious and refused
to allow him to trade anymore.
Later, when he was approached by the agents with the Los
Angeles division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,
London's friend agreed to cooperate, Braun said. The man then
told the FBI London was the person giving him the non-public
information.
It isn't clear when the FBI began its investigation or
whether the brokerage alerted authorities about the trading. A
lawyer for London's golf buddy could not be found.
A spokeswoman for the FBI in Los Angeles declined to comment
on the investigation. Braun said his client is no longer talking
to the media.
Herbalife and Skechers, both based in California, said
separately on Tuesday that KPMG had quit as their auditor in
connection with the leaks.
KPMG said in a statement late on Monday that the person who
had leaked information about the companies had left the firm.
Sketchers Chief Financial Officer David Weinberg on Tuesday
identified the person as London.
London has made statements to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission as well as to criminal investigators.