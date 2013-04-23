UPDATE 1-KPMG chairman says campaign against auditor anonymity misleading

SHANGHAI, April 23 Renewed calls by U.S.
regulators for those who sign off on audit reports to be
publicly named, sparked by an insider trading scandal at KPMG
, will do little to restore investor confidence, the
audit firm's chairman said on Tuesday.
Michael Andrew said the proposal would do little to fix real
problems such as determining what types of financial data need
to be audited as well as boosting the flow of information
between regulators and government agencies.
"I don't think it's important. I think it's quite
misleading. There are much more fundamental things that need to
be done to restore confidence in investors than just having the
individual partner designated on the account sign his name,"
KPMG's global chairman told Reuters.
Earlier this month, U.S. authorities filed criminal and
civil charges against 29-year KPMG veteran Scott London for
allegedly passing non-public information about five of the
firm's clients to a golf partner.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleged the
scheme brought London's friend, Bryan Shaw, $1.3 million in
illicit trading profits. In exchange for the information, Shaw
paid London $50,000 in bags of cash, plus gifts including a
$12,000 Rolex watch, according to the SEC.
The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board has been
exploring the idea of requiring the identity of so-called
engagement partners, those who oversee audits, since 2009.
Following the KPMG scandal, it has said it is likely to
re-propose the rule in the coming months.
Andrew said there were various policies in place at the
accounting firm to ensure business practices were sound, but it
was not completely waterproof.
"This was something where the individual was personally
benefiting himself. I don't know what controls you can put in
place around that," he said.