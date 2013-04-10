版本:
America Movil to continue to use share buybacks to support price - CFO

THE HAGUE, April 10 America Movil, the flagship telecommunications firm of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, will continue to use share buybacks to support its share price, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Wednesday.

Carlos Garcia Moreno - who was in The Hague to attend the annual general meeting of Dutch telecoms firm KPN in which America Movil owns a stake - said the Mexican firm had an ongoing policy to use share buybacks in response to declines in its share price.

Asked whether the group would consider selling assets in response to new telecoms rules in Mexico, he said it was "too early" to comment.

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, who took office in December, has said he wants to increase competition in the sector and has presented a plan for sweeping reform of the telecommunications industry.

The telecom reform was backed by Mexico's lower house and is now before the Senate.
