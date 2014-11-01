KPN's America Movil board member sells part of KPN stake

RPT-MEDIA LINK-Uber's CEO plays with fire -New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
BRUSSELS Nov 1 The Chief Financial Officer of Mexico's America Movil has reduced his personal stake in Dutch telecoms group KPN, of which he is a supervisory board member, by more than a quarter, regulatory filings showed on Saturday.
Carlos Garcia Moreno Elizondo, one of two America Movil members on KPN's supervisory board, sold about 28.5 percent of his stake in KPN in three transactions and now owns just under 200,000 shares, according to Dutch regulator AFM.
America Movil, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, in 2013 made a bid to take over all of the Dutch telecoms group but failed, when an independent foundation tasked with protecting KPN's stakeholders acquired a near 50 percent share.
The Mexican group has since reduced its stake in KPN to 21.4 percent from about 30 percent at the peak, and analysts are divided on the future of America Movil's involvement.
Carlos Slim's group is still sitting on a paper loss from its KPN investment, as they paid about 3.24 euros on average and shares closed at 2.617 on Friday. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Toby Chopra)
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
RIYADH, April 23 Saudi Arabia reinstated financial allowances for civil servants and military personnel on Saturday after better-than-expected budget figures, ending unpopular cuts to a key perk triggered by low oil prices and cheering the stock market.
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.