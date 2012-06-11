版本:
2012年 6月 12日

BRIEF-Mexican tycoon Slim's America Movil ups stake in KPN

MEXICO CITY, June 11 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's cell phone giant America Movil said on Monday that it has increased its stake in Dutch telecom KPN to 7.3 percent.

The Mexican company launched a tender offer last month for up to 27.7 percent in KPN. The offer is valid through June 27 but can be extended.

