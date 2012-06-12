版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 02:14 BJT

BRIEF-Slim's America Movil ups stake in KPN to 7.86 pct-

MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's cell phone giant America Movil said on Tuesday that it boosted its stake in Dutch telecom KPN to 7.86 percent, the second such increase this week.

