公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 14日 星期四 02:35 BJT

BRIEF-America Movil ups stake in KPN to 8.12 pct

MEXICO CITY, June 13 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's cell phone giant America Movil said on Wednesday that it has boosted its stake in Dutch telecom KPN to 8.12 percent, the third such increase this week.

