版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 22日 星期五 01:21 BJT

BRIEF-America Movil ups stake in KPN to 20.92 pct

MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexican cell phone company America Movil said on Thursday it had increased its stake in Dutch telecom KPN to 20.92 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐