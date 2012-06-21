版本:
2012年 6月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-America Movil: Europe strategy does not mean taking big debts

MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexican cell phone company America Movil said on Thursday it needs a platform in Europe to help it understand telecom markets there, and added it was aiming for strategic partnerships that don't mean consolidating sizeable debts of taking undue risks.

