BRIEF-America Movil: Europe strategy does not mean taking big debts

BRIEF-VolitionRX says begun study of Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage blood test
* VolitionRX Ltd - has begun a two-phase logistical study of company's Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage blood test
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexican cell phone company America Movil said on Thursday it needs a platform in Europe to help it understand telecom markets there, and added it was aiming for strategic partnerships that don't mean consolidating sizeable debts of taking undue risks.
* VolitionRX Ltd - has begun a two-phase logistical study of company's Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage blood test
* Windstream Holdings Inc - files for potential stock offering of up to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Littelfuse inc says has made an incremental $15 million investment in monolith semiconductor inc