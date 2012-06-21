版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 22日 星期五 02:16 BJT

BRIEF-America Movil says not in talks beyond Austria, Netherlands

MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexican cell phone company America Movil said on Thursday it remained committed to its home markets in Latin America, and was not talking to anyone outside Austria and the Netherlands.

