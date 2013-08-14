UPDATE 2-KPN foundation flags concerns over Carlos Slim bid

* Foundation has power to prevent takeover by America Movil
* Opposition could complicate fight for assets
* Management not keen on America Movil bid last year
* KPN shares drop 3.4 pct, trading below offer price
By Sara Webb and Robert-Jan Bartunek
AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS, Aug 14 An independent
foundation that can block a takeover of Dutch telecoms group KPN
has expressed concern over the proposed 7.2 billion
euro ($9.6 billion) bid by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's
America Movil.
America Movil (AMX) said on Friday it wanted to buy the 70
percent of KPN that it does not already own, in a challenge to
its Spanish arch-rival Telefonica which last month
offered to buy KPN's German business E-Plus - its crown jewel -
for $11 billion.
The statement from the foundation, which represents the
interests of KPN owners, employees and customers, could be the
first sign of opposition to Slim's bid.
KPN's board, which has shown little enthusiasm for the
billionaire's involvement in the company since he built up an
almost 30 percent stake last year, has yet to say whether it
supports America Movil's offer.
Foundations, a common and independent element in many Dutch
companies, can block hostile takeovers in the Netherlands.
The foundation would typically exercise a call option,
triggering a huge issue of preference shares from the target
company and diluting the holding of an unwelcome or hostile
bidder.
"Does this mean we will exercise our call option? No, that's
not being considered now. But it's important to note that we
have that right," a spokesman for KPN's foundation said on
Wednesday.
KPN's shares fell 3.4 percent to 2.26 euros on Wednesday,
well below the 2.40 euros that America Movil is offering - an
indication investors think the offer may not succeed.
A move by the foundation to block America Movil's bid would
likely "at least delay the company gaining full control of KPN,"
ratings agency Fitch said on Friday.
However, such blocking tactics can be challenged.
"If KPN asks the foundation for help, there's a big chance
that this is going to the courts and then a judge could
invalidate such a move," analyst Jos Versteeg at private bank
Theodoor Gilissen said on Wednesday.
"There is considerable uncertainty about América Móvil's
intentions," the foundation said late on Tuesday, citing AMX's
brief announcement that it intends to make an offer and the lack
of information about its position on KPN, "including KPN's
intention to sell its German subsidiary E-Plus."
Carlos García Moreno, America Movil's chief financial
officer, this week told Dutch media that the Mexican group wants
to "unlock value" at KPN and is not just interested in E-Plus.
KPN has been struggling to reverse a decline in revenues and
profit in the face of stiff competition at home, where it still
has a market share of about 45 percent in fixed-line and mobile
telephony.
More competition is on the horizon in the Netherlands, as
Nordic telecoms group Tele2 said it would offer low
prices for mobile internet to grab a significant part of the
Dutch mobile market.