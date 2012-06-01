版本:
KPN opposes America Movil offer, to review German ops

AMSTERDAM, June 1 Dutch telecoms group KPN , target of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's telecoms group America Movil, on Friday advised its shareholders not to accept the Mexican offer to obtain a stake in KPN.

KPN said in a statement the offer of 8 euros per share or about $3.25 billion in total, was too low, and it would review "strategic options" for its German operations E-Plus to create "superior value" for all its shareholders.

