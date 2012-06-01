KPN opposes America Movil offer, to review German ops

BRIEF-Yingde Gases says Originwater has no intention to pursue strategic transaction with Co
* In response to certain rumours , Originwater has confirmed that it has no intention to pursue any strategic transaction with co
AMSTERDAM, June 1 Dutch telecoms group KPN , target of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's telecoms group America Movil, on Friday advised its shareholders not to accept the Mexican offer to obtain a stake in KPN.
KPN said in a statement the offer of 8 euros per share or about $3.25 billion in total, was too low, and it would review "strategic options" for its German operations E-Plus to create "superior value" for all its shareholders.
* In response to certain rumours , Originwater has confirmed that it has no intention to pursue any strategic transaction with co
LONDON, Feb 21 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite said on Tuesday he will seek assurances from the chief executive of PSA Carlos Tavares that it will maintain jobs and keep plants in Britain open during a meeting on Friday.
* Richmont Mines reports fourth quarter and annual financial results; record performance at the island gold mine