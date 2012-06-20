版本:
KPN says E-Plus talks broken off

AMSTERDAM, June 20 Dutch telecoms firm KPN said on Wednesday it had broken off talks regarding its German business E-Plus, a move which had been seen as a way to fend off a partial takeover by Carlos Slim's American Movil .

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica had been seen as a possible white knight for E-Plus. Earlier on Wednesday, a source said that Telefonica had no plans to interfere.

