Major shareholder halves KPN stake to 6.79 pct

BRIEF-American Express card member loans stats for January
* American Express Co - USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.2 percent at Jan end versus 1.1 percent at Dec end
AMSTERDAM, June 26 Investor Capital Research and Management, a major shareholder in Dutch telecoms group KPN has cut its stake to 6.79 percent from more than 15 percent previously, a filing at Dutch market regulator AFM showed on Tuesday.
On June 21, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecom group America Movil, which wants to own up to 27.7 percent of KPN to gain a foothold in Europe, said it had increased its stake to almost 21 percent from 8.7 percent the day before.
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 J.P. Morgan revised its outlook on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase to May from June following surprisingly strong data on January U.S. retail sales and consumer prices and more hawkish rhetoric from some central bank officials.