Major shareholder halves KPN stake to 6.79 pct

AMSTERDAM, June 26 Investor Capital Research and Management, a major shareholder in Dutch telecoms group KPN has cut its stake to 6.79 percent from more than 15 percent previously, a filing at Dutch market regulator AFM showed on Tuesday.

On June 21, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecom group America Movil, which wants to own up to 27.7 percent of KPN to gain a foothold in Europe, said it had increased its stake to almost 21 percent from 8.7 percent the day before.

