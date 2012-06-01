版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 1日 星期五 14:57 BJT

KPN, Telefonica in talks over German unit sale -TV

AMSTERDAM, June 1 Dutch telecoms group KPN , target of Mexican peer America Movil, is in advanced talks with Spanish rival Telefonica about the sale of KPN's German business E-Plus, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported on Friday.

Telefonica was interested in E-Plus and KPN wanted to prevent America Movil from getting a big stake in KPN by selling E-Plus, NOS said, without citing sources.

