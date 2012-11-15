版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四

KPN sells part of German mobile towers for 393 mln euros

AMSTERDAM Nov 15 Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Thursday it has agreed to sell some of its German mobile towers for 393 million euros to American Tower Corporation to invest in its German mobile network and improve its net debt position.

