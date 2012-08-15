版本:
中国
2012年 8月 15日

KPN not considering more dividend cuts, rights issue -spokesman

AMSTERDAM Aug 15 Dutch telecoms group KPN is not considering further dividend cuts or a rights issue, a spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Some analysts said earlier on Wednesday a dividend cut or rights issue would help KPN to cut its debt level after it called off the sale of its Belgian mobile phone unit BASE.

The Dutch telecoms group is struggling to reverse a fall in domestic sales.

