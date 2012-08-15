KPN not considering more dividend cuts, rights issue -spokesman

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
AMSTERDAM Aug 15 Dutch telecoms group KPN is not considering further dividend cuts or a rights issue, a spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.
Some analysts said earlier on Wednesday a dividend cut or rights issue would help KPN to cut its debt level after it called off the sale of its Belgian mobile phone unit BASE.
The Dutch telecoms group is struggling to reverse a fall in domestic sales.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.