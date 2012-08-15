版本:
2012年 8月 15日

RPT-KPN halts sale of Belgian unit BASE

AMSTERDAM Aug 15 Dutch telecoms firm KPN , partly owned by Mexican peer America Movil, has halted the sale of its Belgian mobile phone unit BASE due to disappointing offers, KPN said on Wednesday.

