版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 02:01 BJT

KPN says 2 America Movil executives to join its supervisory board

AMSTERDAM Feb 27 KPN said García Moreno Elizondo, chief financial officer of América Móvil , and Oscar von Hauske, chief operating officer and board member of AMX, have been nominated to the Dutch telecoms group's supervisory board.

Four of the eight members of KPN's supervisory board will step down as they have reached the end of their four-year terms.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐