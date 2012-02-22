KPN's 10-year eurobond raises 750 mln euros

AMSTERDAM Feb 22 Dutch telecommunications company KPN said on Wednesday it raised 750 million euros from the sale of 10-year eurobonds to institutional investors.

The bonds, issued under the company's global medium-term note programme, have a coupon of 4.25 percent.

KPN said it will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. Citigroup, ING, Société Générale and UBS were joint book runners for the deal.