BRIEF-KPN: notes América Móvil's intention to launch public offer

AMSTERDAM Aug 9 Koninklijke KPN NV : * Press release: kpn notes américa móvil's intention to launch public offer * Kpn says board and supervisory board were informed in advance and will

carefully consider américa móvil's intended offer * Kpn says will consider the continuity of kpn and the interests of all

stakeholders, including all shareholders * Says will explore all strategic options open to kpn
