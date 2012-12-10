版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 10日 星期一 16:25 BJT

BRIEF-KPN sells Ortel Mobile Switzerland

AMSTERDAM Dec 10 Koninklijke KPN NV : * says has sold Ortel Mobile Switzerland to Treternity ag for

an undisclosed consideration

