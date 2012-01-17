Capital Group stake in KPN tops 15 pct -regulator

AMSTERDAM Jan 17 Capital Research and Management Company, part of The Capital Group Companies and the biggest investor in Dutch telecoms firm KPN, has lifted its stake to 15.1 percent from 10.1 percent, the Dutch regulator AFM said on Tuesday.

The Capital Group Companies, based in the United States, is a group of investment management firms. Some other units in the group, including Capital Group International Inc., have held stakes in KPN previously, according to AFM records.

No reason or details were given for the increase. KPN's shares were up 1 percent on Tuesday at 8.70 euros, the highest since Jan. 10, 2012.

KPN, which is struggling to reverse falling revenue, profit and market share in its fixed-line and mobile businesses, has come under pressure in recent weeks.

It caught the market by surprise on Jan. 3 when it announced that Carla Smits-Nusteling, its CFO since September 2009, would quit because of disagreement over internal governance.

In December, the Dutch telecoms regulator put KPN under close supervision with immediate effect, saying it may have broken the law to the detriment of consumers and competitors.

Separately, KPN and other mobile phone operators in the Netherlands are under investigation by the country's competition authority, known as NMA, for possible price-fixing.

A KPN spokesman said that many different entities in The Capital Group Companies have held stakes in KPN in the past.