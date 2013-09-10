RPT-UPDATE 2-KPN finance head quits with America Movil bid in limbo

By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Sept 9 KPN's chief financial
officer quit unexpectedly on Monday, leaving the Dutch telecoms
group without a key executive as it negotiates with Mexico's
America Movil, which is proposing a 7.2 billion euro
($9.5 billion) takeover.
Eric Hageman, 43, was just one year into the job. KPN said
he resigned due to personal circumstances, unrelated to working
relationships or the company's present situation, and added it
would make a further announcement regarding the CFO role "as
soon as possible."
The timing could not have been worse for KPN, some analysts
said, given America Movil's offer to buy out the shares it does
not already own in the company, as it seeks to expand its
business outside its core market of Latin America. The Mexican
telecoms company has not yet made public a formal offer
document.
One Dutch analyst who covers KPN, who asked not to be named
because the issue was sensitive, said he thought the fact KPN
had not announced an interim CFO suggested Hageman's resignation
had caught them by surprise too.
"It's bad timing. They need a strong CFO in the current
negotiations and the whole process with America Movil," he said,
adding Hageman had met with investors as recently as last week.
Hageman was appointed chief financial officer and a member
of the management board in September 2012. He had been interim
CFO since January 2012 when his predecessor, Carla
Smits-Nusteling, suddenly quit citing her objections over
internal governance.
The Dutch Shareholders' Association, known as VEB, expressed
its concerns on Monday about a "brain drain" at KPN over the
past two years and noted Hageman's departure left KPN chief
executive Eelco Blok on his own in the middle of a hostile
takeover.
KPN shares were little moved by the news, closing up one
percent at 2.193 euros, still well below America Movil's
proposed offer price of 2.40 euros.
Emmanuel Carlier, analyst at ING, said KPN's statement had
to be taken at face value, adding: "If you look at the share
price I assume the market believes this is the case."
KPN said in its statement that Hageman had made an important
contribution to the raising of capital, notably a 3 billion euro
($3.95 billion) rights issue, in 2013 and the intended sale of
German mobile unit E-Plus to Telefonica.
The statement made no mention of Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim's company America Movil, which wants to buy the shares in
KPN it does not already own.
America Movil owned nearly 30 percent of the Dutch group
until a foundation tasked with protecting the interests of KPN
exercised an option to give itself about 50 percent of KPN's
voting stock, diluting America Movil's stake.
America Movil has said since that it has no intention of
raising its bid.