KPN says CFO leaving due to personal circumstances

BRIEF-Vontobel Holding increases dividend to CHF 2 per share
* Dividend distribution increases to chf 2 per share consisting of ordinary dividend of chf 1.90 and special dividend of CHF 0.10
BRUSSELS, Sept 9 Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Monday its chief financial office Eric Hageman had resigned with immediate effect.
The group said in a statement that Hageman was resigning due to personal circumstances and that this was not related to working relationships or the present situation of the group.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 4 The Mexican peso pared losses on Tuesday after the country's central bank announced it would intervene in the foreign exchange market in an effort to ease pressure on the currency. The Mexican central bank said it would sell up to $200 million worth of currency hedging instruments to roll over papers set to expire on Wednesday, just ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The bank
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state development bank BNDES will assume a role in guaranteeing infrastructure loans by allowing other lenders access to collateral from borrowers, its chief executive said on Tuesday, in the bank's latest move to boost private sector participation in such funding.