版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 9日 星期一 13:38 BJT

KPN says CFO leaving due to personal circumstances

BRUSSELS, Sept 9 Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Monday its chief financial office Eric Hageman had resigned with immediate effect.

The group said in a statement that Hageman was resigning due to personal circumstances and that this was not related to working relationships or the present situation of the group.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐