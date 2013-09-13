RPT-KPN picks interim CFO as holds talks with America Movil

BRIEF-Renesola connects 10mw of ground-mount solar projects to UK grid
* Renesola connects 10mw of ground-mount solar projects to UK grid
AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 Dutch telecoms group KPN , the subject of a takeover bid by Mexico's America Movil, appointed Steven van Schilfgaarde as interim chief financial officer on Friday after Eric Hageman unexpectedly quit earlier this week.
KPN said the Supervisory Board intends to appoint a permanent successor in due course. Van Schilfgaarde, who was interim CFO from January to September 2012 and more recently was head of KPN's IT Solutions business, had planned to quit next month.
"Steven van Schilfgaarde planned to leave KPN per 1 October 2013 so I am glad that he will extend his commitment to KPN. With his appointment as interim CFO we have secured the support from an experienced finance executive," Chief Executive Eelco Block said in a statement.
* Renesola connects 10mw of ground-mount solar projects to UK grid
* Announces plans for a long-haul Permian-to-Corpus Christi pipeline binding open season and further development of its South Texas distribution capabilities
March 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.