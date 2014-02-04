KPN Q4 profit worse than expected on mobile revenue squeeze

BRUSSELS Feb 4 Dutch telecoms group KPN reported on Tuesday worse than expected core profit in the fourth quarter, as revenues from its domestic mobile phone business fell at a faster rate than in the previous quarter.

The group, which in 2013 fended off a takeover bid by its largest shareholder Carlos Slim's America Movil, said revenues from its Dutch mobile business fell 13 percent, down from a 9.6 percent drop in the third quarter.

Core profit (EBITDA) fell 30 percent in the fourth quarter to 614 million euros ($830 million), below the 652 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.