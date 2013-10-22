REFILE-RPT-KPN third-quarter core profit falls by 13 percent

BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 mln of medium-term notes
* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 million of medium-term notes
BRUSSELS Oct 22 Dutch telecoms group KPN reported a 13 percent fall in core profit in the third quarter, as a rise in earnings at its Dutch residential unit was not able to make up for declines in its Belgian and Dutch mobile businesses.
Core profit (EBITDA) adjusted for restructuring costs dropped 13 percent to 762 million euros ($1.04 billion).
KPN's reported numbers excluding its German unit E-Plus, which is to be sold to Telefonica in a 8.55 billion euro deal.
* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 million of medium-term notes
LONDON, April 11 Royal Dutch Shell was aware that some of the payments it made to Nigeria for rights to an oilfield under a 2011 deal would go to a company associated with former Nigerian oil minister and convicted money launderer Dan Etete, it said in a statement to Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride-services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, fuel for the company's growth as it continues to compete fiercely with larger rival Uber Technologies Inc.