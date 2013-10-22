版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 22日 星期二 13:57 BJT

REFILE-RPT-KPN third-quarter core profit falls by 13 percent

BRUSSELS Oct 22 Dutch telecoms group KPN reported a 13 percent fall in core profit in the third quarter, as a rise in earnings at its Dutch residential unit was not able to make up for declines in its Belgian and Dutch mobile businesses.

Core profit (EBITDA) adjusted for restructuring costs dropped 13 percent to 762 million euros ($1.04 billion).

KPN's reported numbers excluding its German unit E-Plus, which is to be sold to Telefonica in a 8.55 billion euro deal.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐