2014年 2月 4日

KPN sees Dutch mobile margins improving in 2014

BRUSSELS Feb 4 Dutch telecoms group KPN expects the margins in its Dutch mobile business to improve over the course of 2014, the group's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"The margin will be higher over the course of 2014 than the margins we've seen in the fourth quarter," CEO Eelco Blok told reporters.
