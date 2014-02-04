KPN sees Dutch mobile margins improving in 2014

BRIEF-Snipp announces non-brokered private placement of up to $4.5 million
* Snipp announces non-brokered private placement of up to $4.5 million
BRUSSELS Feb 4 Dutch telecoms group KPN expects the margins in its Dutch mobile business to improve over the course of 2014, the group's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"The margin will be higher over the course of 2014 than the margins we've seen in the fourth quarter," CEO Eelco Blok told reporters.
* Snipp announces non-brokered private placement of up to $4.5 million
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
* Conocophillips announces quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: