Banks could reap $75 mln in fees from Telefonica, KPN deal

LONDON, July 23 Banks working on the sale of
Dutch telecoms group KPN's German business to
Telefonica could reap advisory fees of up to $75
million, according to industry estimates.
KPN is selling E-Plus for 8.1 billion euros ($10.7 billion),
including 5 billion euros in cash and a 17.6 percent stake in
the newly merged company - which KPN valued at 3.1 billion
euros.
It is the latest in a flurry of telecoms deals that offer
some relief for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) bankers in
Europe, where takeovers across all sectors are down 41 percent
this year. Companies remain reluctant to do deals against an
uncertain economic backdrop.
Global M&A fees in the first half of the year were $8.3
billion, down 16 percent from a year ago, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
The global telecoms sector has been a bright spot, bringing
in fees - for advisory and other services such as equity and
bond issuance - of $1.7 billion this year, up 60 percent on a
year ago, the data show. That is on the back of 354 telecoms
deals worth $52.8 billion by July 18, up 20 percent on the year.
KPN enlisted JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and ABN
Amro to advise it on the German sale and those banks will
potentially share a fee pot of $30 million to $40 million,
Freeman Consulting estimated.
Spanish group Telefonica hired Morgan Stanley,
Citigroup and HSBC. Its German subsidiary
Telefonica Deutschland called upon Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and UBS.
Those five banks could share a pool of between $25 million
and $35 million, Freeman estimated.
The advisers could top up their earnings from financing
around the deal.
Telefonica said it would need to raise 4.1 billion euros,
including about 3.7 billion euros from a rights issue at
Telefonica Deutschland, to which Telefonica will subscribe for
2.84 billion euros.
The banks can expect to earn arrangement fees of between
0.5-1.5 percent for syndicated loans, 0.3-0.8 percent for bond
issues and 1-3 percent for equity issues, Freeman estimated.
