E-Plus CEO- Regulator may demand remedies in Telefonica tie-up

FRANKFURT, July 23 E-Plus, the German mobile
phone operator, expects regulators may demand remedies in order
to approve its sale to Telefonica Deutschland for some 8.1
billion euros ($10.7 billion), its CEO told Reuters.
"It was that way with the merger of Hutchison with Orange in
Austria," Thorsten Dirks told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday
after KPN announced it was selling E-Plus to Telefonica, which
operates the O2 brand.
Because of its size and cross-border implications, the
European Commission's antitrust watchdog will closely evaluate
the deal's impact on consumers and network quality in Germany.
In recent deals where operators sought to take markets from
four to three players, as would be the case here, regulators
have demanded concessions such as spectrum divestments and
pledges to offer competitive rental terms to rivals.
Dirks said that one aspect that could come under scrutiny
was the two companies' combined spectrum.
"If you were to look at the spectrum of a combined E-Plus
and O2, you would quickly see that it is relatively large
compared to that of competitors," Dirks said.
"It's easy to imagine that the regulators would look closely
at this aspect."