CORRECTED-KPN hybrids widen as dividend cuts spark coupon fears

(Clarifies that cutting dividend is not a condition for the
coupon to be optionally deferrable)
By Josie Cox
LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Dutch telecoms group KPN's
outstanding hybrid bonds widened sharply on Tuesday after a
decision by the company to scrap dividend payments in 2013 and
2014 raised question marks about whether the issuer would pay
coupons on the bond.
The company, rated Baa2/BBB- on a senior basis, has always
had the right to defer coupons on the hybrids but the dividend
cut sent a negative signal to the market and prompted some
analysts to warn about the risks associated with hybrid bonds
following record issuance this year.
"Management is saying that it still intends to pay the
hybrid coupons, but it makes sense for investors to reappraise
these securities," Mizuho strategists wrote in a note.
"The rights issue is still on track which should support
senior credit, but the hybrid market is likely to be dented on
this news," the strategists said.
By 0720GMT the company's 6.125% EUR1.1bn perpetual non-call
5.5-year hybrid bond, its 7% GBP400m March 2073 non-call 7-year
bond, and its 7% USD600m March 2073 non-call 10-year bond were
trading between 5.5 and 12.5bp wider on a swap basis, according
to Tradeweb. Those hybrids are rated Ba1/BB/BB.
On Tuesday, KPN reported a 12% fall in core profit in the
first quarter of 2013, leading it to cancel dividend payment
plans for 2013 and 2014 to preserve capital.
The company, in which Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's
America Movil holds a near 30% stake, had previously said it
would pay a dividend of EUR0.03 for both years.
As well as issuing those three hybrid bonds earlier this
year, KPN, which is about to launch a EUR3bn rights issue, has
already disposed of a string of assets to keep its debt under
control.
KPN's senior curve also widened marginally on the news of
the dividend slash, but its CDS remained largely unaffected.
(Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Natalie Harrison)