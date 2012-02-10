KPN blocks 2 mln emails after computer hack

AMSTERDAM Feb 10 Dutch telecoms group KPN disabled all 2 million email addresses of its clients after more than 500 account details were put online after a computer hack last month, the company said on Friday.

"KPN email has been disabled as a precaution due to a digital break-in," KPN said on its website.

It is the fourth set back in five weeks for the Netherlands' biggest telecommunications provider, following a profit warning, a negative ruling on a contract, and the sudden departure of its chief financial officer last month.

As of 2130 GMT, KPN clients were able to send emails again but receiving email was not possible, KPN said. Earlier in the evening, KPN had completely blocked access to email accounts.

KPN discovered the break-in last month, and has since been taking actions to secure its servers, protect data, and notify authorities, such as the Dutch National Cyber Security Centre and Dutch prosecutors, KPN said on its website.