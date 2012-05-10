版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Morgan Stanley owns 10.01 pct of Dutch telecom KPN - regulator

AMSTERDAM May 10 Morgan Stanley owns 10.01 percent of Dutch telecoms group KPN, a Dutch regulatory filing showed on Thursday, although the stake was registered before Mexico's America Movil said it wants to buy up to 28 percent of KPN.

According to filings at Dutch financial market regulator AFM, Morgan Stanley did not own an interest in KPN - either via shares, options, American depository receipts, or swaps - that in total amounted to 5 percent or more before the filing was made on May 4.

