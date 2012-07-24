UPDATE 1-KPN slashes 2012 dividend, starts Belgian unit sale

* Cuts planned 2012 dividend to 0.35 euros from 0.90 earlier

* Says started sales process of Belgian unit in July

* Q2 adjusted core profit 1.19 bln euros vs 1.18 bln expected

BRUSSELS, July 24 Dutch telecoms group KPN slashed its 2012 dividend by more than half, citing a challenging economy and the need to bring down debt, and said it had started the process to sell its Belgian mobile unit.

The group, which has been steadily increasing its dividend since 2003, said on Tuesday it expected to pay out 0.35 euros per share for this year, against a previous expectation of 0.90 euros.

In its first results announcement since Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil took a near 28 percent stake, KPN said it planned to pay a dividend of "at least" 0.35 euros for 2013.

"KPN have bowed to the inevitable. It appears that their new largest stakeholder is going to set the course for a longer term approach to managing the company," said Bernstein telecom analyst Robin Bienenstock.

KPN said it had completed the review of its Belgian and German mobile businesses and had this month started the process to sell Belgian unit BASE, the smallest of Belgium's three main operators, behind Belgacom and Mobistar.

In June, it said market conditions did not allow for a fast sale of German unit E-Plus.

For the second quarter, KPN said it saw an increase in the number of mobile customers in the Netherlands, but revenues continued to decrease as a result of a continuing change in consumer behaviour.

KPN's domestic mobile business is under threat from consumers increasingly installing messaging applications such as "WhatsApp" which work via the Internet and which take profits from traditional higher-margin text messaging.

To help stem falling mobile revenue, KPN has launched offers including unlimited calls to other KPN mobile lines and special data rates for online messaging. It said initial customer feedback was positive.

Excluding restructuring costs, core profit fell 10 percent to 1.19 billion euros ($1.44 billion), slightly ahead of the 1.18 billion expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

The group said it confirmed its 2012 outlook, expecting core profit excluding restructuring costs to fall by between 7 and 11 percent from 2011.